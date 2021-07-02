The following 45 students in grades 5 through 8 were named to the honor roll at Westmoreland School for the third trimester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Thirty-three students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Tatum Dilegge, Owen Kelly, Cadence Longley, Evan Ahnert, Alexis Hills, Brooke Hebert, Brandon Cote, Makenna Smith
Grade 7: Madelyn Day, Avery Levassseur, Natasha Walter, Mya Dewey, Oliver Norkun, Nancy Shapiro, Ki’ara Williams, Lila Paine, Gustyn Smith
Grade 6: Ashlan DiLegge, Avery Kelly, Piper Jordan, Ethan Ahnert, Lucy Young, Hayden Fowler, Jillian Russell, Blake Hudson
Grade 5: Aleigha Bressett, Paige McManus, Cadence Levasseur, Penelope Bridges, Liam Hildreth, Jaelynn Williams, Ashlyn Smith, Bryce Weston
Twelve students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Carter Benoit, Finnegan Currier, Romello Melecio, Robert Barnum, Grace Ramsey, Violet Cassin
Grade 7: Akadya Owen, Bryce Mackey, Alex Stover, Javier Garcia,
Grade 6: Kaila Jarvis
Grade 5: Elizabeth Armstrong