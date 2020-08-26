The following 27 students in grades 5-7 were named to the honor roll at Westmoreland School for the third trimester of the 2019-2020 school year.
Twenty-one students achieved high honors:
Grade 7: Tatum DiLegge, Evan Ahnert, Brooke Hebert, Alexis Hills, Robert Barnum, Romello Melecio, Cadence Longley.
Grade 6: Natasha Walter, Madelyn Day, Avery Levasseur, Mya Dewey, Oliver Norkun, Akadya Owen, Ki’ara Williams.
Grade 5: Ethan Ahnert, Danielle Ulitsch, Lucy Young, Hayden Fowler, Ashlan Dilegge, Caleb Zajac, Piper Jordan.
Six students achieved honors:
Grade 7: Brandon Cote.
Grade 6: Nancy Shapiro, Bryce Mackey, Anastasia Ozhyniak.
Grade 5: Jillian Russell, Blake Hudson.