The following 49 students were named to the honor roll at Walpole Elementary School for the third trimester of the 2018-2019 school year:
Twelve students earned high honors
Grade 8: Miranda Anderson, Isabelle Walz
Grade 7: Ben Frithsen, Etta Bea Harrison, Sydney Palmiotto, Aidan Parrott, Malesa Seavey
Grade 6: Cora Buswell, Emma Kenney, Braydon Patch, Alyssa Smith, Mariella Tsitsonis
Thirty-seven students earned honors:
Grade 8: Pearl Aldrich, Cote Barratt, Drew Buswell, Mitchell Cormier, Mamta Dey, Kyle Fisher, Edward Gowdy, Joshua Paulette, Jordan Smith
Grade 7: Andrew Byrnes, Samuel Caserta, Jason Colburn, Aiden Frazier, Camden Fuller, Emma Johnson, Jon Grenier, Jacob Hearne, Zachary King, Patrick Manning, Jade Nadeau, Holden Perron, Jayden Roland, Ian Smith, Murray Spaulding
Grade 6: Francis Aldrich, Raven Barratt, Flynn Dennis, Vaughn DiBernardo, Mckayla Forcier, Noah Gragen, Annaliese Kenyon, Caleb Kinson, Tyson Patch, James Paulette, Thomas Seavey, Scott Town, Ledger Willett