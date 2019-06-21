The following 45 students in grades 6-8 at Vilas Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third trimester of the 2018-2019 school year.
Twenty-one students achieved highest honors:
Grade 8: Alison Alderman, Sofia Brodeur-Stevens, Madison Kelley, Ella Livengood, Grace St. Pierre.
Grade 7: Teya Bryan, Marcus Campbell, Charlie Dussault, Josephine Gillette, Bethany Murphy Lessard, Quinn David O’Connor, Taylor Porter, Daniela Rathke, Aaron Thompson.
Grade 6: Emelia Jewell, Kaylah Johnson, Katelyn Royce, Clara Stewart.
Fourteen students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Destiny May Brewer, Andrew Cheeney, Kaleb William Houle-Lawrence, Brian King, Kaitlyn Leclerc, Sarah Michelle Rambin, Kaime Sandoe, Maxwell R. Vogel.
Grade 7: Bella Oliver, Cayleigh Pelton.
Grade 6: Evan James Dennewitz, Iris Madeline Kilton, Norah Prodoehl, Daniel William Wildes.
Ten students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Derek Bader Jr., Alyssa Darling, Ashley Nichols, Zachary Patch, Brandon Anthony Vasconcellos.
Grade 7: Leanne Samantha Gordon, John Kustafik, Dakota Wood.
Grade 6: Nicholas Parrott, Carter Quaile.