The following students in grades 6-8 were named to the honor roll at Vilas Middle School in Alstead for the first trimester of the 2019-2020 school year.
*Twelve students achieved highest honors:
Grade 8: Charlie Dussault, Josephine Gillette, Bethany Lessard, Taylor Porter, Daniela Rathke, Aaron Thompson.
Grade 7: Iris Kilton, Katelyn Royce, Clara Stewart.
Grade 6: Maebel Dussault, Abigayle Jarvis, Benjamin Weightman
*Twenty-six students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Teya Bryan, Marcus Campbell, Izabell Hanna, Quinn O’Connor, Bella Oliver, Cayleigh Pelton, Violet Reida, Theodore Sotiropoulos
Grade 7: Foster Alderman, Eirik Anderson, Evan Dennewitz, Emelia Jewell, Kaylah Johnson, Norah Prodoehl, Camdon Stone, Daniel Wildes
Grade 6: Edward Baker, Alexis Barratt, Emmie Fetzer, Kate Lyman, Ryan Nash, Keegan O’Connor, Roman Pedrazzani, Hannah Peltier, Aiden Ruszkowski, Tyler St. Pierre
*Nine students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Keelyn Pedrazzani, Dakota Wood.
Grade 7: Nicholas Parrott, Carter Quail.
Grade 6: Garrett Asanowicz, Camron Barratt, Kyle Rambin, Hailey Robichaud, Jacob Russell.