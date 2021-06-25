The following students in grades 5-8 were named to the honor roll at Saint Joseph Regional School in Keene for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year:
Thirty students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Francis Cardine, Kiley Durell, Connor Marshall, Morgan Murray, Elice Sodders, Melkamu Visser
Grade 7: Sullivan Murray, Annelise Nicholas, Henry Ormont, Torin Regney, Andreea Rusu, Alyvia Singleton
Grade 6: Madyson Brown, Thomas Cardine, Caroline Miller, Colleen Nelligan, Shannon Nelligan, Lexi Tuthill, Belen Vicente-Digiovanni, Lilly Vitters, Keeghan White
Grade 5: Oliver Kivisto, Sawyer Kress, Eden LaPlume, Monica Lundin, Makayla Paolino, Dan Rusu, Lily Sanderson, Holden Sodders, Maci Swenson
Twenty-six students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Ethan Amundson, Taylor Johnson, Gracein Demers, Rosemarie Nelligan
Grade 7: Harmoney Brown, Liam Crisman, Atticus Eden, Elisabeth Gornall, Edwin John, Grace Lyons, Layla Mason, Ethan Petschik, Kyle Paolino, Sophie Saari, Elio Saba, Ethan Young
Grade 6: Jillian Boulay, Spencer Johnson, Wesley McWhirk, Benjamin Stoning
Grade 5: Lauren Cowher, Samuel Gauthier, Thomas Hanrahan, Rafahl Podniesinski, Gregory Swingle, Cora Wilder
The following students in grades 9-10 were named to the honor roll at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Eleven students achieved first honors:
Grade 10: Sean Nelligan, Marisol Zilske
Grade 9: Aiva Bailey, James Crisman, Greta Fenn, Sophia Fisher, Ethan Lewis, Caden Nicholas, Tessa Pearson, Owen Sanderson, Alexander Shield
Four students achieved second honors:
Grade 10: Fitsum Visser
Grade 9: Maria LaPlume, Brooke Muchmore, Ana Maria Swingle