The following students in grades 5-8 were named to the honor roll at Saint Joseph Regional School in Keene for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year:

Thirty students achieved high honors:

Grade 8: Francis Cardine, Kiley Durell, Connor Marshall, Morgan Murray, Elice Sodders, Melkamu Visser

Grade 7: Sullivan Murray, Annelise Nicholas, Henry Ormont, Torin Regney, Andreea Rusu, Alyvia Singleton

Grade 6: Madyson Brown, Thomas Cardine, Caroline Miller, Colleen Nelligan, Shannon Nelligan, Lexi Tuthill, Belen Vicente-Digiovanni, Lilly Vitters, Keeghan White

Grade 5: Oliver Kivisto, Sawyer Kress, Eden LaPlume, Monica Lundin, Makayla Paolino, Dan Rusu, Lily Sanderson, Holden Sodders, Maci Swenson

Twenty-six students achieved honors:

Grade 8: Ethan Amundson, Taylor Johnson, Gracein Demers, Rosemarie Nelligan

Grade 7: Harmoney Brown, Liam Crisman, Atticus Eden, Elisabeth Gornall, Edwin John, Grace Lyons, Layla Mason, Ethan Petschik, Kyle Paolino, Sophie Saari, Elio Saba, Ethan Young

Grade 6: Jillian Boulay, Spencer Johnson, Wesley McWhirk, Benjamin Stoning

Grade 5: Lauren Cowher, Samuel Gauthier, Thomas Hanrahan, Rafahl Podniesinski, Gregory Swingle, Cora Wilder

The following students in grades 9-10 were named to the honor roll at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Eleven students achieved first honors:

Grade 10: Sean Nelligan, Marisol Zilske

Grade 9: Aiva Bailey, James Crisman, Greta Fenn, Sophia Fisher, Ethan Lewis, Caden Nicholas, Tessa Pearson, Owen Sanderson, Alexander Shield

Four students achieved second honors:

Grade 10: Fitsum Visser

Grade 9: Maria LaPlume, Brooke Muchmore, Ana Maria Swingle