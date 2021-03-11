The following students in grades 9-12 were named to the honor roll at Conant High School in Jaffrey for the second term of the 2020-2021 school year:
43 students achieved high honors:
Grade 12: Victoria Feyrer, Elizabeth Gonyea, Alyza Hill, Hayden Ketola, Brian Kohlmorgen, Lauren Luhtjarv, Alyssia Maki, Tiffany Marrotte, Eva Shirey, Abigail Wheeler
Grade 11: Alison Asaff, Kendall Chamberlain, Chelsea Dupuis, Jennah Harvey, Bella Hayes, Emma Kelly, Emily Muilenberg, Jamara Niemela, Jessica Roen, Gianna Sangermano, Gabriel Singelais, Teresa Spingola, Ethan Vitello
Grade 10: Isabella Brooks, Kimberly Chea, Jordan French, Daniel MacIntyre, Ella Weinmann
Grade 9: Irelynd AuCoin, Madelyn Bergeron, Joseph Cooper, Alexander Cummings, Abigail Desrosiers, Hayley Hannon, Graecen Kirby, Amarah Lapinkski, Taniesha Muhonen, Ava Nordahl, Zoley Pothier, Hayden Rowland, Brinley Seppala, Kaylee Truong, Ella Weinhold
60 students achieved honors:
Grade 12: Violet Brown, Abigail Friend, Kevin Goddard, Megan Graff, Sarrah Michaud, Cailees O’Neill, Makayla Paquin, Shamus Robbins, Erica Schuyler, Sarah Smith, Isabelle Tenters, Christopher Wilson
Grade 11: Michael Brooks, Kaia Colby, Braden Crisp, Mason Devost, Elicia Dupuis, Logan Favart, Anna Fernald, Heather Gonyea, Allyson Hocter, Benjamin Hotaling, Annalise Michaud, Olyvia Middleton, Hailey O’Neil, Austin Poikonen
Grade 10: Felicia Bailey, Laurel Bennett, Camryn Carey, Julia Chenausky, Kaiden Cooke, Giwa Temitayo, Jaykob Hagstrom, Samantha Greenough, Raven Groblewski, Trent O’Neill, Lillian Rennie, Rylee Seppala, Andrew Sisombath, Amalia Stenersen, Zoe Upward, Kelly Williams, Anthony Wilson
Grade 9: Madison Bellofatto, Ellie Cassidy, Jonathan Ciglar, Ava Cruz, Bronson Cutter, Joshua DiPasquale, Hailey Dubois, Isabella Hart, Aubrie Hendrickson, Griffin Hofmeister, Natalie Lambert, Amriel Lucier, Alivia Martin, Jordan Nagel, Jacob Rockhill, Eli Sawyer, Lance Spruill
The following students in grades 6-8 were named to the honor roll at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School for the second term of the 2020-2021 school year.
18 students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Gina Anton, Ashlyn Askey, Quinn Kelly, Olivia O’Malley, Zamora Pothier, Izabelle Rollins, Taylor Shea, Emryn Vitello
Grade 7: Lynzie Broome, Chance Derosier, Ava Rollins, Sophia Spingola, Riley Vitello
Grade 6: Brianne Dupuis, Aaron Graham, Ryan Lennon, Hannah Shea, Ellia Wilkinson
84 students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Rhianna Aho, Hayden AuCoin, Jeffersen Bashaw-Meattey, Joshua Blanchette, Cooper Brown, Jaedin Bryan, Endreya Cooke, Dylan Daniels, Rachel DeWees, Hailey Dow, Lucy Dupuis, Justin Filz, Lola Hayes, Logan Hoctor, Alexis Kulczyk, Peyton Lawn, Maggie Lennon, Bailey Middleton, Willow Middleton, Josiah Niemela, Keegan O’Donal-Bourke, Jessica Pui, Eden Pressman, Luca Sangermano, Brooke Seppala, Jonathan Wilson
Grade 7: Sophia Battisti, McKenna Bellofatto, Violet Bennett, Richard Bryant, Kaiden Charron, Grace Clark, Braeden Dion, Connor Egan, Dominic Gnoza, Armani Hagstrom, Amelia Hill, Charles Houle, Khloe Kirby, Ava Kerswell, Jacob Levesque, Ella Little, Leila Lunsted, Emma Norris, Addison Ouellette, Molly Richards, Caroline Rockhill, Hunter Schultz, Allies Sisombath, Norah Smith, Alise Sulin
Grade 6: Sharlise Aho, Colt AuCoin, Kaylin Bennett, Kloe Bennett, Kamryn Castricone, Kentrell Cooke, Lucienne Gauquier, Madison Gregory, Ethan Hale, Abigail Hendren, Myla Jones, Myles Klaud, Logan LaBrecque, Mia Lambert, Ayden LeBlanc, David Levesque, Kylie MacKay, Annalise Medders, Lily Mormando, Fatima Mortada, Kylie Nunes, Emma O’Mally, Liam Parent, Aidan Picard, Aurora Picknell, Nicholas Roberts, Damani Roy, Aerowyn Schwertz, Cheyenne Sisk, Bryce Tarrats, Antoinette Taylor, Evelyn Townsend, Cecelia Wolfe