The Greater Monadnock Society for Human Resource Management was recently honored by its parent organization with the EXCEL Gold Award.
The national Society for Human Resource Management recognizes its affiliates with four levels of EXCEL awards: bronze, silver, gold and platinum, according to a release from the local chapter. The Greater Monadnock chapter attained the gold designation by meeting a prescribed set of requirements, the release notes, and the award recognizes “major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.”
The Greater Monadnock Society for Human Resource Management boasts more than 60 members, from a variety of the region’s industries. For more information, visit www.monadnockshrm.org.