A local manufacturer was recently named the winner of the eighth annual Tory C. Marandos Entrepreneurial Challenge.
TotumVos of Keene, which makes multi-collagen chews, was named the winner from among five finalists on June 1. To enter the competition, which is administered by Southern New Hampshire University, entrepreneurs submitted two-page business concepts by early April.
For its top finish, TotumVos was awarded $5,000.
TotumVos began selling multi-collagen chews, which are designed to support skin, gut and join health, in 2018. Its chews are available online on Etsy and in local professional offices and co-ops, according to a news release from SNHU.