Wyman/Medford Wedding

Elizabeth Susan Wyman and Seth Byrd Medford of Lancaster married on Aug. 8, 2020, in the bride’s parents’ backyard in Keene.
The couple’s parents are Tom and Susan Wyman of Keene and Lois Bradstreet and Jack Medford of Clifton, Ohio.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. The mothers of the bride and groom offered special readings, and the groom’s father provided piano accompaniment. The couple’s dog Baxter Rose served as flower girl, and Baxter’s canine cousin Finley Bear served as ring bearer. The Reverend Liddy Gerchman Barlow of Pittsburgh, Pa., a childhood friend of the bride, performed the ceremony. Friends and family joined the celebration live on Zoom.
The bride is a 1998 graduate of Keene High School, a 2002 graduate of the University of Miami, and a 2004 graduate of Yale University. She is a life coach and founder of UNperfectionism.com.
The groom is a 1998 graduate of Proctor Academy and a 2002 graduate of Florida Tech. He is employed by Beck & Bellucci Inc.
Following a honeymoon in the Green Mountains in Vermont, Mr. and Mrs. Medford will live in Lancaster.