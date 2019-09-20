Wedding: Turgeon/Burgoyne

Andrea Turgeon and Dilyon Burgoyne married Aug. 31, 2019, at Allrose Farm in Greenfield.
The couple’s parents are Raymond and Michelaine (Mitzi) Turgeon of Jaffrey and Meghan and George O’Neil of Jaffrey.
The bride is a 2017 graduate of Keene State College with a Bachelor of Arts in music. She is a customer service representative at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes, Vt. He works at Griffin Property Management.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Raymond Turgeon. Sasha Cunnane of Keene was maid of honor. Peter Turgeon of Harrisville was best man. Bridesmaids were Makala Burgoyne and Haley O’Neil, both of Jaffrey and the groomsman was Markus O’Neil of Jaffrey. Autumn Clough of Bow and Annabelle Plewa of Keene were flower girls. Osyris Bassett of Jaffrey was ring bearer.
A reception was held at Allrose Farm.
After honeymooning in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, the newlyweds live in Rindge.