Wedding: Neumann/Morey

Jennifer-Lynn Neumann and Vincent Raymond Morey married June 26 at Zion Lutheran Church in Portland, Conn.
The couple’s parents are Dr. Louis R. Neumann and Mrs. Pauline J. Neumann of Portland, Conn., Dr. and Mrs. Douglas and Renee Duval of Sanbornton, and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Morey of Merrimack.
The bride is a 2005 graduate of Middletown (Conn.) College with a Bachelor of Arts in geography and a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She received her Master of Education degree in special education in 2009 from Keene State College. She is an occupation special educator at Bellows Falls Middle School.
The groom is a 2002 graduate of Bishop Guertin High School and a 2006 graduate of Keene State College. He earned an associate’s degree in computer networking from NHTI in 2019. He works for Millapore Sigma.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. The bride’s sister Pamela Neumann of Middletown, Conn., and best friend Mary Beth Malchman of Putnam, Conn., were maids of honor. The groom’s father, Brian Morey of Merrimack, was best man. The bridesmaids were Tara Bell of Stoddard, Delta Pymm of Malborough, Elizabeth Duval of Boston, Grace Morey of Smyrna, Ga. The groomsmen were Douglas Duval of Sanbornton, Daniel Bard of Barrington, Dillon Rudnicki of Long Beach, N.Y., Justin Billado of Burlington, Vt., and Luke Morey of Merrimack. Brooklyn Pymm of Marlborough was the flower girl and Victor Smith of Pembroke was the ring bearer.
A reception was held at Cascade Fine Catering in Hamden, Conn.
The newlyweds will live in Keene.