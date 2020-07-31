Vickery-Plant wedding

Jaclyn Vickery and Morgan Plant married May 30, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif.
The couple’s parents are Kimberly and Scott Vickery of Keene and Cindy and Robert Plant of Laguna Beach, Calif.
The bride is a 2003 graduate of Keene High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Rhode Island. She is a product manager for Anomalie, an online wedding dress retailer based out of San Francisco.
The groom is a 2004 graduate of Laguna Beach High School and a 2008 graduate of University of California Santa Cruz. He is a software developer for a startup based out of San Francisco.
The maids of honor were the bride’s sister Katherine Marstaller of Keene and the bride’s sister-in-law Kayla Vickery of Farmersville, Texas.
The best men were the groom’s brothers, Henry Plant and Nolan Plant, both of Laguna Beach.
The couple honeymooned in New Zealand and Fiji. They live in Paia, Hawaii (Maui), where they relocated in June after living in San Francisco.