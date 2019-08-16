Lippincott/Battey wedding

Kristen Marie Lippincott and Matthew Paul Battey married Oct. 12, 2018, at Stonewall Farm in Keene.
The couple’s parents are Karl and Joy Lippincott of Swanzey and Paul Battey of Rindge and Diane Naylor of Keene.
The bride is a graduate of Rivier College with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is a registered nurse manager of pediatrics and family medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene.
The groom is a graduate of Keene State College with a Bachelor of Arts. He is a technical writer.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Karl Lippincott. Michelle Miner was matron of honor and Kenton Battey was best man. Bridesmaids were Kim Lippincott, Sarah Lippincott, Deb Lippincott, Meghan Chase, Cherie Tucker, Donna Lang and Jen Battey-Watman and junior bridesmaids were Elisabeth Tucker and Chey Watman. Groomsmen were Ian Willard, Andrew Lippincott, Alex Lippincott, Trevor Lippincott, Mark Tucker, Bennie Tucker and Chris Lang. Paisley Lippincott and Maya Lang were flower girls. The couple’s two Bernese mountain dogs, Shaney Bear and Brody Bear, were ring bearers.
A reception was held at Stonewall Farm.
The couple spent their honeymoon in the Caribbean.
The newlyweds live in Swanzey; the bride will use the name Kristen Lippincott-Battey.