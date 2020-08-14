Gray-Kennedy wedding

Stephanie Ellen Gray and Keefe Edward Kennedy married Aug. 1, 2020, in Niskayuna, N.Y.
The couple’s parents are Gerald and Ellen Gray of Niskayuna, N.Y., and John and Jeanne Kennedy of Marlow.
The bride is a 2009 graduate of Shenendehowa High School and a 2013 graduate of Boston University College of Fine Arts. She is an actress/singer/performer.
The groom is a 2005 graduate of Keene High School. He is an advance electrician/crew swing for NETworks Productions.
Rebecca Gray Reynolds of Ballston Spa, N.Y., sister of bride, was matron of honor. Kevan Kennedy of Northborough, Mass., brother of groom, was best man.
Nieces of the groom Kadence and Kerra Kennedy of Northborough, Mass., were the flower girls, and nephew of the bride Noah Reynolds of Ballston Spa, N.Y., was the ring bearer.
A reception was held in the bride’s parents’ back-yard in Niskayuna, N.Y. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a wedding celebration is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2021, at Bloom Meadows in Williamstown, Mass.
The newlyweds plan to honeymoon in Hawaii when it’s safe to travel. They will live in Pittsfield, Mass.