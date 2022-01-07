Christiansen-Friedell wedding

Alison Ray Christiansen and Evan Dumond Friedell married June 12, 2021, in Newfield, N.Y.
The couple’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael R. Christiansen of Keene and Dr. and Mrs. Benjamin N. Friedell of Oneonta, N.Y.
The bride is a 2006 graduate of Keene High School. She graduated from Ithaca College in 2010 and received a Master of Social Work degree from Boston College in 2013. She is a psychotherapist in private practice and a yoga teacher.
The groom is a 2004 graduate of Oneonta (N.Y.) High School and a 2008 graduate of Ithaca College. He is a professional musician.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. Susan Christiansen of West Palm Beach, Fla., was the maid of honor. Russell Friedell of Ithaca, N.Y., was the best man. The bridesmaids were Marissa Coir of Syracuse, N.Y., Kimber Doolittle of Syracuse, N.Y., Alana Murphy of Brooklyn, N.Y., Anne Muscatello of Trumansburg, N.Y., and Laurel Stewart of Traverse City, Mich. The groomsmen were Aaron Gorsch of Rushville, N.Y., Jeremy Holmes of Ithaca, N.Y., Packy Lunn of Trumansburg, N.Y., and Josh Sperling of Ithaca, N.Y. Tenley Coir of Syracuse was the flower girl and Tristan Coir of Syracuse was the ring bearer.
A reception was held at the Quinta Rosa Estate in Newfield, N.Y.