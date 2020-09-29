Emily Brooke Blanchard and John William Edwards married Sept. 19, 2020, at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.
The couple's parents are Dale and Susan Blanchard of Swanzey and John Edwards of Spofford.
The bride is a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey and a graduate of the Keene Beauty Academy esthetic program. She is the owner of Empire Esthetics in Keene.
The groom is a graduate of Keene High School and completed an apprenticeship with Cleveland Electric. He is a journeyman electrician at Cleveland Electric in Brattleboro.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. Chelsea Ordway of Fitzwilliam was the maid of honor and Ben Mackey of Fairfax, Va., was the best man. The bridesmaids were Rian Soucia of Keene and Amber Hemlin of Swanzey. The groomsmen were Hunter Scott of Saratoga, N.Y., and Zach Jackson of Keene. Addison Marie Butler of Nolanville, Texas, and Harlan Pawlak of Swanzey were the flower girls. Channing Joseph Butler of Nolanville, Texas, was the ring bearer.
A reception was held at Alyson’s Orchard.
After a honeymoon in Wells Beach, Maine, the newlyweds will live in Swanzey.