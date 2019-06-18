Stronk/Coogan engagement

Amber Rose Stronk and Ryan Edward Coogan of Newport, R.I., are engaged to marry Sept. 14.
The bride-to-be, daughter of John and Robin Stronk of Westmoreland, is a 2005 graduate of Keene High School and a 2009 graduate of Marist College with a Bachelor of Arts. She earned a Master of Advanced Studies in marine biodiversity and conversation at Scripps Institute of Oceanography in 2016. She is employed by Sailors for the Sea in Newport, R.I.
The groom-to-be, son of Robert and Helena Coogan of Wall Township, N.J., is a 2003 graduate of Wall High School and a 2007 graduate of Marist College with a Bachelor of Arts. He is employed by Carey, Richmond and Viking.