Engagement: Pesek/Shepard

Lindsey Jean Pesek and Nathan George Shepard of El Paso, Texas, are engaged to marry Sept. 5, 2021.
The bride-to-be, daughter of Jerry and Aracely Pesek of Aurora, Colo., is a 2011 graduate of Eaglecrest High School in Centennial, Colo. She received her bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2015, and her master’s degree in 2016. She is employed by Cherry Creek School District and self-employed.
The groom-to-be, son of Brian and Dorothy Shepard of Keene, is a 2013 graduate of Keene High School and a 2017 graduate of Keene State College with a bachelor’s degree. He is employed by the United States Air Force.