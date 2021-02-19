Monica A. Lougee and Richard Curtis Gaudet of Westbrook, Maine, are engaged to marry.
The bride-to-be, daughter of Arland John and Virginia A. Lougee of Marlborough, is a 1986 graduate of Keene High School. She graduated from Bay Path Jr. College in Longmeadow, Mass., in 1988 and Franklin Pierce College in Rindge in 1990 and 1995. She is a homemaker.
The groom-to-be, son of the late James and Glenda Gaudet of Windham, Maine, is a 1976 graduate of Windham High School. He is employed by Hannaford Bros./Delhaize Co.