Engagement: Healy/Stewart

Emma Kate Healy and Christopher Gordon Stewart of Troy are engaged to marry Oct. 8, 2021.
The bride-to-be, daughter of Deborah Stang of Brookline, Mass., and the late Thomas Healy, was the valedictorian at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in 2009. She also attended Arizona State University and Harvard University Extension School. She is a stay-at-home mother and freelance notary public.
The groom-to-be, son of Carmen Martell of Rochester, N.H., and the late Allen Stewart Sr., is a graduate of Spaulding High School. He is employed by Form-Up Foundations, LLC.