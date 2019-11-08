Curtis/Stasukelis engagement

Morgan Curtis and Douglas Stasukelis of Fitzwilliam are engaged to marry Jan. 16, 2021.
The bride-to-be, daughter of George and Sherrie Curtis of Fitzwilliam, is a 2012 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey and a graduate of Norwich University. She is employed by Connection Inc.
The groom-to-be, son of Dick and Paula Stasukelis of Hubbardston, Mass., is a 2004 graduate of Quabbin Regional High School and a graduate of Mount Wachusett Community College. He is employed by Stasukelis Appliance.