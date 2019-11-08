Curry/Jarvis engagement

Erin Curry and Zach Jarvis of Tamworth are engaged to marry July 24, 2020.
The bride-to-be, daughter of Jeri Curry and Bonnie Black of Rindge, and Gary Taylor of Fitzwilliam, is a 2013 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey and a 2017 graduate of Endicott College. She is employed by Mill Falls at the Lake in Meredith.
The groom-to-be, son of Josh and Becky Jarvis of Swanzey, is a 2013 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School. He is employed by Village Green Landscaping in Wolfeboro.