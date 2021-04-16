On March 11, a boy, Lucas Sam Cooper, was born at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene to Maryann Maguire and Jason Cooper of Gilsum.
On March 18, a boy, Brady Snide, was born at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough to Alaina Snide and Connor Snide of Swanzey.
On March 27, a girl, Claire Elise McCants, was born at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene to Ashley Marie McCants and Travor McCants of North Walpole.
On April 4, a boy, Vincent Denis Michelewicz, was born at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, to Laura Anne and Nicholas Barrett Michelewicz of Westmoreland.