The following nine local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from May 1-26:
May 1, a girl, Ryley Elisabeth Laporte, born to Cailey and Jack Laporte of Hinsdale.
May 2, a boy, Camden Michael Ramsey, born to Melanie and Ross Ramsey of Gilsum.
May 3, a girl, Willow Quinn Morse, born to Paige (Wall) and William Morse Jr. of Winchester.
May 4, a boy, Raymond John Forsyth, born to Nicole Greenia and John Forsyth of Swanzey.
May 9, a girl, Gemma Leigh Rebaudo, born to Holly (Fernald) and Ben Rabaudo of Hinsdale.
May 10, a boy, Daniel Matthew Robinson, born to Julia and Adam Robinson of Swanzey.
May 12, a girl, Hadley Anne Bemis, born to Hilary and Daniel Bemis of Jaffrey.
May 14, a boy, Daniel Glenn Thibeault, born to Brittney (Picknell) and Daniel Thibeault of Keene.
May 26, a girl, Elliana Marie Rose, born to Megan and Jared Rose of Chesterfield.