The following eight local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Sept. 2 to 27.
Sept. 2, a boy, Riley Harper Henderson, to Kimberly and Nolan Henderson of Westmoreland.
Sept. 9, a girl, Sky Mio Kirkwood, to Kiyomi (Shimada) and Adam Kirkwood of Winchester.
Sept. 11, a boy, Hudson Joseph Labadie, to Nicole (Greene) and Kenneth Labadie of Troy.
Sept. 17, a girl, Lyla Addison Trask, to Amanda and Michael Trask of Swanzey.
Sept. 20, a boy, Tucker Herbert Hastings, to Nicole and Matthew Hastings of Marlow.
Sept. 24, a girl, Lily Raegan Snow, to Meagan and Chris Snow of Walpole.
Sept. 25, a boy, Adalyn Mae Acosta, to Sybil and Jesse Acosta of Swanzey.
Sept. 27, a boy, Kaine Nicholas Labrie, to Jennifer and Brandon Labrie of Keene.