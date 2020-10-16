The following 11 local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Sept. 2-27:
Sept. 2, a girl, Elliana Rose Cota, born to Jasmine (Jutras) and Matthew Cota of Keene.
Sept. 3, a boy, Wesley Thomas Lloyd Kenyon, born to Megan and Matthew Kenyon of North Walpole.
Sept. 8, a girl, Kylee Ann Rose Labrake, born to Ashley (Patnaude) and Hayden Labrake of Marlow.
Sept. 13, a girl, Lennon Julia LeRay, born to Rebecca and Jason LeRay of Swanzey.
Sept. 15, a girl, Natalie Ann Clark, born to Chelsea and Eric Clark of Westmoreland.
Sept. 15, a girl, Ivy Louise Blake, born to Madison (Wells) and Bradley Blake of Swanzey.
Sept. 17, a boy, Daniel Ezekiel Maragh, born to Ashley and Garon Maragh of Hillsboro.
Sept. 18, a boy, Jackson Robert Michel La Liberte, born to Jordyn (Ramsey) and Eric La Liberte of Alstead.
Sept. 19, a girl, Maya Josephine Galipeau, born to Alyson and Ian Galipeau of Keene.
Sept. 21, a boy, Kelsen Jay Cumming, born to Gabrielle and Johnathan Cummings of Charlestown.
Sept. 27, a girl, Lacey Anne Dubriske, born to Meghan and Chris Dubriske of Keene.