The following seven local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11.
Sept. 29, a boy, Easton Ray Stearns, to Nicole and Brad Stearns of Unity; a girl, Joy Lim Heart, to Mali (Johnson) and Arian Deihim of Marlborough.
Oct. 2, a boy, Roman Daniel Kuusisto, to Eva and Clayton Kuusisto of New Ipswich.
Oct. 3, a boy, Jackson Matthew Paquette, to Jennifer and Matthew Paquette of Ashuelot.
Oct. 8, a boy, Milo Alexander Gray, to Sarah and Nathan Gray of Surry.
Oct. 11, a boy, Calvin Rhys Gordon, to Ashlee and Craig Gordon of Keene; a boy, Paxton Jaymes Gordon, to Ashlee and Craig Gordon of Keene.