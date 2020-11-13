The following 14 local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31:
Oct. 9, a girl, Gracelyn Amanda King, born to Karisa Bergman and Matthew King of Keene.
Oct. 10, a boy, Hayden Alexander Barrows, born to Ericka Gouin Barrows and Jason Barrows of Winchester.
Oct. 15, a boy, Archer Daniel Nichols, born to Kaitlyn McMahan and Hunter Nichols of Keene.
Oct. 16, a boy, Leon Elliott Stewart, born to Clairissa McCassie and Benjamin Stewart of North Swanzey.
Oct. 16, a boy, Nolan Jacob Fraunfelder, born to Jenna and Ian Fraunfelder of Keene.
Oct. 16, a boy, Griffin Michael Cole, born to Deanna and Christopher Cole of Swanzey.
Oct. 17, a girl, Julia Irene Allen, born to Emily and Zachary Allen of Westmoreland.
Oct. 19, a girl, Scarlett Dorothy Rowland, born to Samantha and Daniel Rowland of Swanzey.
Oct. 22, A boy, Grayson Shawn Herman, born to Jennifer Herman and Brandon Lunderville of Charlestown.
Oct. 22, a girl, Athena Renee Clark, born to Heidi Elizabeth Kissell and Seth Clark of Keene.
Oct. 23, a girl, Astrid Lee Tracy, born to Gabby Kovarik and Tanner Tracy of Swanzey.
Oct. 26, a boy, Ethan Daniel Clark, born to Lynn French Clark and Matthew Clark of Keene.
Oct. 30, a boy, Owen Axl Cole, born to Michelle and Matthew Cole of Claremont
Oct. 31, a girl, Anna Belle Kolakoski, born to Sarah Gravel Kolakoski and Jason Kolakoski of Hinsdale.