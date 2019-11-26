The following seven local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Nov. 2-11.
Nov. 2, a girl, Stella Ashley Dicey, to Shawna (Lazzaro) and Cale Dicey of Swanzey.
Nov. 2, a girl, Isla Yeeling Goodhue, to Christine and Tyler Goodhue of Keene.
Nov. 2, a girl, Piper Avalynn Romasco, to Olivia (Gourley) and Caleb Romasco of Keene.
Nov. 4, Oakleigh Meadow Wilder-Patch, to Kimberly (Wilder) and Eric Patch of Keene.
Nov. 7, Jasper Bradbury Russo, to Nerissa and Michael Russo of Keene.
Nov. 9, Noah Ryan Hilliard, to Miranda (White) and Nicholas Hilliard of Winchester.
Nov. 11, Lucas Stephen Bloom, to Kimberly and Matthew Bloom of Keene.