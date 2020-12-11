The following 10 local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Nov. 1-24:
Nov. 1, a boy, Rowan Daniel Starkey, born to Jasmine Bemis-Starkey of Marlborough.
Nov. 5, a girl, Salem Ophelia Burrows, born to Melanie Lacasse and Adam Burrows of Keene.
Nov. 14, a boy, Andrew William Romain, born to Clerna Alexis of Keene.
Nov. 15, a girl, Emily Avery Ariola, born to Anna Nicole Stiffler and Jonathan Daniel Ariola of Claremont.
Nov. 15, a boy, Parker Allen Dempsey, born to Amanda Edson and Justin Dempsey of Keene.
Nov. 16, a boy, James Wayne Marks, born to Miriam Marks and Torre Marks of Keene.
Nov. 18, a boy, Colton Lee Bordner, born to Haley Plifka Bordner and Aaron Joseph Bordner of Northfield, Mass.
Nov. 22, a boy, Lowell Jerome Drury, born to Brittany Stanley and Aaron Drury of Alstead.
Nov. 23, a girl, Amara Jade Stewart, born to Diane Bain Stewart and Daniel Stewart of Saxtons River, Vt.
Nov. 24, a girl, Layla Royalla Greenwood, born to Skyanna Couitt and Kevin Greenwood of Lempster.