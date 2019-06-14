The follow eight local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center from May 11 to June 6.
May 11, a girl, Maddilyn Jane, to Amber and Jesse Wilcox of Alstead.
May 16, a girl, Illiana Marita-Jean, to Lawrae Babka and Dylan Scott of Troy.
May 23, a girl, Ava Lin, to Hanna and Garrett Ball of Swanzey.
May 26, a boy, Samuel Fairfield, to Sarah (Ziman) and Timothy Dresser of Swanzey.
May 28, a boy, Sawyer James, to Chyna Glinka of Keene.
May 29, a girl, Josie Marie, to Jill Tomlin of Jeff Clifton of Swanzey.
May 30, a girl, Emrie Michelle, to Katie and Curtis Bowne of Winchester.
June 6, a boy, Ryan Edward, to Melissa (Bigelow) and Michael Jeffery of Keene.
On April 28, a girl, Arieyah Faye Poirier, was born at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, to Elizabeth Barden and Ryan Poirier of Keene.