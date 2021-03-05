The following six local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Jan. 9 to Jan. 26:
Jan. 9, a girl, Remington Oakley Hubbard, born to Ashley Hubbard and Matt Hubbard of Putney, Vt.
Jan. 9, twin boys, Donald Anthony Freeman III and Dexter James Freeman, born to Logan Maxim Freeman and Donald Freeman Jr. of Jaffrey.
Jan. 10, a boy, Jameson Charles Richard Smith, born to Ashley Lyons Smith and Ryan Smith of Keene.
Jan. 18, a girl, Delta Irene Smith, born to Heather Burns Smith and Nicholas Smith of Richmond.
Jan. 26, a boy, Rory Jackson Huslander, born to Sierra Davis Huslander and Jackson Huslander of Swanzey.