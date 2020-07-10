The following eight local births were among those listed by Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from June 1-20:
June 1, a boy, Gabriel Isaac Lucius, born to Francesca (Ramos) and Nathan Lucius of Rindge.
June 4, a boy, John Robert D’Ambra Jr., born to Jennifer and Robert D’Ambra Sr. of Winchester.
June 5, a girl, Brinley Ella Brown, born to Kristie and Zachery Brown of Harrisville.
June 10, a boy, Brexton Calvin Crosby, born to Aislinn and Brendan Crosby of Stoddard.
June 11, a boy, Patrick Walter Owen Cain, born to Anne and Ryan Cain of Keene.
June 11, a boy, Noah Camden Merkle, born to Mariah Lucius Merkle and Jonah Merkle of Alstead.
June 19, a girl, Sophia Lynn Cushing, born to Jessica (Chase) and Austen Cushing of Keene.
June 20, a boy, Cashius Winter Hall, born to Lily (White) and Jason Hall of Keene.