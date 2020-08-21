The following 10 births were listed at Cheshire Medical Center from July 16 to July 30:
On July 16, a boy, Roman Gray Taylor, born to Alyson (Turner) and Isaiah Taylor of Keene.
On July 20, a boy, Oscar Charles Williams, born to Jillian (Hobday) and Cory Williams of Newfane, Vt.
On July 21, a girl, Rosemary Gail Fisk, born to Stacey and Kyle Fisk of Keene.
On July 21, a boy, Andrew James Schmidt, born to Leslie and Kurt Schmidt of West Chesterfield.
On July 22, a girl, Shirley Lilith-Marie Mitchell, born to Tiffany (Mitchell) and Matthew Foote of Jaffrey.
On July 26, a boy, Dustin Alexander Wilder, born to Ashley Isham and Dylan Wilder of Keene.
On July 27, a boy, Westyn Scott Esslinger, born to Crystal and Graham Esslinger of Alstead.
On July 27, a girl, Katherine Nichole Donnelly, born to Beverly Donnelly of Keene.
On July 28, a girl, Margaret Jean Cashin, born to Emma (Rogers) and Jacob Cashin of Keene.
On July 30, a boy, Brantley Daniel Hope-Clough, born to Dixie Hope of Keene.