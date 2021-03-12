The following four local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Feb. 1-18:
Feb. 1, a boy, Griffin Dean Mulhearn, born to Lisa (Hultgren) Mulhearn and Adam Mulhearn of Swanzey.
Feb. 4, a girl, Emery Lynn Thibodeau, born to Andrea Thibodeau and Jason Thibodeau of Charlestown.
Feb. 17, a boy, Emory Gage Rivera, born to Kelsey (Randall) Rivera and Gage Rivera of Spofford.
Feb. 18, a girl, Sawyer Ann Marie Noelle Cortez, born to Reanna Parker and David Cortez of Keene.