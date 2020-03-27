The following seven local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Feb. 18 to March 13:
Feb. 18, a boy, Jameson Willis Van Velsor, born to Meghan Snide and Nathaniel Van Velsor of Springfield, Vt.
Feb. 25, a girl, Raelynn Harper Palmer, born to Heather and Gerald Palmer of Hinsdale.
Feb. 26, a girl, Taylor Layne O’Neill, born to Samantha and Matthew O’Neil of Swanzey.
Feb. 29, a boy, Oliver Michael Snide, born to Nicole and Collin Snide of Troy.
March 1, a boy, Jamisen Colt Jussila, born to Miriam and Logan Jussila of Rindge.
March 5, a boy, Bronson Alexander Weigand, born to Karin Munroe and John Weigand of Keene.
March 13, a boy, Wyatt Alan Thompson, born to Jennifer and Keith Thompson of Westmoreland