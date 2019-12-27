The following eight local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Dec. 3-18.
Dec. 3, a boy, Damien Blayde Bowers, born to Michelle Bowne and Kenneth Bowers of Keene.
Dec. 3, a girl, Quinn Trudy Johnson, born to Jamie Scarborough and Kyle Johnson of Keene.
Dec. 5, a girl, Brynlee Grace Byrnes, born to Janelle and Matthew Byrnes of Swanzey.
Dec. 6, a boy, Bryson Carter Whitcomb, born to Tiffany DeCapua and Ron Whitcomb Jr. of Claremont.
Dec. 6, a boy, Benjamin Leroy Merriman, born to Lindsey Hildreth and Alex Merriman of Winchester.
Dec. 11, a boy, Timothy Michael Schock, born to Deborah Garland and Devon Schock of Keene.
Dec. 11, a boy, Achilles Maxwell Hickok, born to Tynesha and Kevin Hickok of Keene.
Dec. 18, a boy, Calvin Philip Sherburne, born to Nicole and Derek Sherburne of Langdon.