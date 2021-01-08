The following 11 local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1:
Dec. 1, a girl, Sofia Catherine Astley, born to Erin and Ryan Astley of Spofford.
Dec. 3, a boy, Oscar Karl Bermier-Wright, born to Kayla and Matthew Bermier-Wright of Bellows Falls.
Dec. 5, a boy, Ricky James Young, born to Kellie and Tyler Young of Charlestown.
Dec. 5, a girl, Olivia Mae Clough, born to Angela and Philip Clough of Swanzey.
Dec. 9, a boy, Elizabeth Ann Hahn, born to Mackenzie and William Hahn of Surry.
Dec. 12, a boy, Maddax David Chickering, born to Felicia (Gaillardetz) and Jeremy Chickering of Walpole.
Dec. 16, a boy, Dominick Kevin Hyde, born to Alicia Hyde of Walpole.
Dec. 17, a girl, Makenna Jade McDonald, born to Brittany (Jones) and Hunter McDonald of Marlborough.
Dec. 19, a girl, Ember Rayne Kissell, born to Sarah (Jones) and Jeffrey Kissell of Winchester.
Jan. 1, a boy, John Eric LaPlume, born to Margaret and Luke LaPlume of Richmond.
Jan. 1, a girl, Reagan Louise Freda, born to Shana (Weaver) and Nicholas Freda of Rindge.