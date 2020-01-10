The following five local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2.
Dec. 20, twin girls, Claire Scarlett Edkins and Ruth Clementine Edkins, born to Shannon Lamb and Kendall Edkins of Brattleboro.
Dec. 23, a boy, Barret Michael Belletete, born to Meghan and Zackary Belletete of Marlborough.
Dec. 25, a girl, Alissa Trinh Kerivan, born to Keila and Christopher Kerivan of Fitzwilliam.
Jan. 2, a girl, Brady Elizabeth Taylor, born to Elizabeth Robichaud and Ryan Taylor of Winchester.