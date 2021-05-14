The following 14 local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from April 1-23:
April 1, a boy, Aceyn Matthew Ferguson, born to Erin Nicole Huntley and Matthew Ferguson of Jaffrey.
April 5, a boy, Cole Robert Gagnon, born to Shannon (Poirier) Gagnon and Jacob Gagnon of Keene.
April 5, a boy, Bennett James Willard, born to Brittney White and Brian Willard of Hinsdale.
April 6, a girl, Faeble Loretta Hutchins, born to Sheena Blood and Jared Hutchins of Marlborough.
April 8, a girl, Aryia May Thibault, born to Marlana Thibault and Seth Hagland of Keene.
April 8, a girl, Hailey Lynne Henderson, born to Kimberly (Audet) Henderson and Nolan Henderson of Westmoreland.
April 10, a boy, Gatlin Hanovi Davis-Buckley, born to Kya Davis and Gene Buckley of Brattleboro.
April 12, a boy, Isaac Lee Lucich Robbins, born to Carmela Lucich Villarreal and Christopher Daniel Robbins of Westmoreland.
April 13, a boy, Dante Brian Tatro, born to Cassidy Lavalette and Michael Tatro of Unity.
April 13, a boy, Levi Mark Ciulla, born to Hayley (Mclnerney) Ciulla and Alex Ciulla, of Royalston, Mass.
April 13, a boy, Tyler Cayden Clarke, born to Veronica Artavia Clarke and Bryan Clarke of Keene.
April 14, a boy, Owen Wyatt Mialkowski, born to Brooke Covey and Jordan Mialkowski of Putney, Vt.
April 20, a girl, Tilly Aspen Marek, born to Solace Marek and Max Marek of Jaffrey.
April 23, a girl, Reagan Leigh Goulet, born to Ashton (Gatley) Goulet and Phil Goulet of Chesterfield.