Birth: Trae Cutter Nichols

On June 26 at 1:50 a.m., a boy, Trae Cutter Nichols, was born at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough to Mackenzie (Stone) Nichols and Stephen Nichols of Peterborough. The newborn weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches.
The baby joins a brother, Breton, 5, and sister, Tenley, 3.
The maternal grandparents are Alan and Colleen Stone of Peterborough and the paternal grandparents are Barbara Nichols and Rene Boilard of Antrim and Bill and Sheila Nichols of Greenfield. Bernie Cutter of Goshen is the baby’s great-grandmother.