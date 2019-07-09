Birth: Madelyn Rose Snide

On June 9, a girl, Madelyn Rose Snide, was born at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon to Hilary (Porter) and Michael Snide of Lempster. The baby was 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 19.5 inches.
She joins an older sibling, Aidan Snide, 2.
The baby’s grandparents are Robert and Anita Porter of Lempster and Mike Snide and his late wife, Betty Snide, of Walpole.
Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Brady and her late husband, Gerry Brady, of North Walpole and Cathy and Bill Fletcher of Walpole.
At Cheshire
Medical Center
The following four births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from June 10 to 21.
June 10, a boy, Jack Thomas, to Grace Keating and Michael Lober of Swanzey.
June 12, a boy, Ronan Michael, to Lindsay (Johnson) and Rafael Martinez of Stoddard.
June 20, a boy, Orion Russell, to Illa and Scott Seppala of Rindge.
June 21, a boy, Dominic Paul, to Jessica (Hall) and Joshua Sanchez of Keene.