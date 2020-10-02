Adoption: Kenya Rayne Houle

A baby girl, Kenya Rayne Houle, was adopted on Sept. 23, 2019, by Deena Houle of Sullivan.
The baby was born in Phoenix on Aug. 8, 2019. The newborn weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 17 inches.
The baby came home with her mother to Sullivan on Aug. 24, 2019, where she was celebrated by her entire family.
Kenya is the granddaughter to the late Alan Houle and the late Paula (Podlo) Pond of Vernon, Vt. She is also the niece to her loving Auntie Leanna Houle of Keene. She is adored by her cousins and extended family and friends.