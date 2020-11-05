Henry Wayne “Hank” Skerry Sr. and Patricia “Pat” (Provencher) Skerry of Northampton, Mass., are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
They were married Nov. 5, 1960.
Hank and Pat Skerry were both born in Keene, where they also raised their four children.
In addition to being a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great friend, Mr. Skerry had a professional career that included time in the minor leagues as a pitcher, service as a State Trooper, and service as a salesman in the lumber industry, specializing in millwork — an industry in which he owned his own company, North Atlantic Millwork Company (NAMCO).
In addition to being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great friend, Mrs. Skerry had a professional career as a nurse and later as a social worker for the state who advocated for vulnerable children and families. She also pursued a master’s degree in psychology.
Their four children are Elizabeth Skerry Hastings and Steve Forcier of Massachusetts; Christa Skerry White and Elmer Guy White of Virginia; Matthew Raymond Skerry and Clare Skerry; and the late Henry Wayne Skerry Jr. of Rhode Island.
They have six grandchildren: Matthew, Sylvia, Mikhaila and her husband, Steve, Gideon, Dierdre, and Alex.
Due to the pandemic, the 60th anniversary party was a small family affair. Hank and Pat Skerry’s extended family and friends shared their congratulations for a married life well-lived via recorded greetings that were compiled into a celebratory movie.