Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Kids
Preschool Story Time, for children ages 2-5 and their guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library, Fitzwilliam.
Rhyme Time, 10:30-11 a.m., Children’s Room, Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5290, ext. 1210.
Storytime, stories, music, finger-plays, crafts, playtime and snacks for all ages, 10-11 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Food
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Free Peterborough Community Supper, spaghetti, meat and veggie sauce, salad, bread and dessert, open to all, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Information: 924-6245, puuc@uupeterborough.org.
Free Tasting! Co-op Thanksgiving Sides, try variety of ready-to-heat and eat delicious sides, including vegan and gluten-free offerings, noon-6 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Wednesday Coffee Hour, coffee, snacks and friends, $1 per person donation suggested, 9:30-11 a.m., Program Building at Humiston Park, 31 Howard Hill Road, Jaffrey. Information: clewis@townofjaffrey.com.
Misc.
Climate Action Wednesdays, shared workspace for local climate justice organizations and activists to collaborate, free and open to everyone, 6-8 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Lunchtime Yoga Class, all-levels yoga class led by different local teacher each week, space is limited, arrive early with yoga mat, free for shareholders, noon-1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Parenting Your 4 to 9ers Support Group, join or leave group at any time, space permitting, monthly charge, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.