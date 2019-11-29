Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Dec. 1.
Crafts
Holiday Wreath Decorating Workshop, all materials and trims provided, wine with assorted cheeses, workshop cost is $85 in advance, 2 p.m., George J. Brooks Florist, 124 Main St., Brattleboro. To reserve a spot or for more information, 802-275-5641, georgejbrooksflorist@gmail.com
Talks
Word Café: Night Writing, an evening writing group, facilitated by Desmond Peeples, $5-10 suggested donation, 6 p.m., 118 Elliot St, Brattleboro.
Etc.
Pet Photos with Santa, Fast Friends hosts annual “Pet Photos with Santa” fundraiser, photos are $20 each or two for $30 and come in a holiday greeting card, or pet photo ornaments for $25, evergreen wreaths from Cheshire Floral available for purchase, all proceeds go directly to the care of the hounds, donations of peanut butter, fleece blankets, toys, and milk bones are also welcome, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fast Friends, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey. Information: 355-1556, info@fastfriendsgreyhounds.org