Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Nov. 29.
Holiday activities
Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Keene, hosted by the Keene Kiwanis Club, student musical performances, hot chocolate and cookies provided by the students of St. Joseph Regional School Builders Club and the Surry Village Charter School, Keene High and Monadnock Key Clubs will distribute free bells to all children, which will be used to ring in the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, children can have their picture taken with Santa, 5 to 8 p.m., Central Square, Keene. Information: keenekiwanisinfo@gmail.com
Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Brattleboro, 5:30 p.m., Pliny Park, Main Street, Brattleboro. Information: coordinator@brattleboro.com
Miscellaneous
Brooks Gaming Group, special session, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-380-0684.
Francestown Community Market, locally produced, raised or grown items including fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org
Free Story and Snack for Kids!, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St. (below Hotel Pharmacy), Brattleboro.
Friday Night Group for LGBTQ Youth, social and support group for self-identified queer and questioning youth ages 13-22, 6:30 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., first floor, Brattleboro.
Furry Friends Pet Food Drive, in support of the Windham County Humane Society, drop off donations (wet and dry food, shelter supplies, pet toys, monetary gifts) in the lobby of Brattleboro Savings & Loan, 221 Main Street, Brattleboro. Information: 802-275-3985, ckelley@brattbank.com
Knitting Group, knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m., Bean Room, Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com
Open Coffee, 9 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.