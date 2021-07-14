After a feast of soup, perfectly roasted duck, knedľa (boiled dumplings), purple cabbage and steamed carrots, my adopted Slovak mother places a slab of creamy chocolate cake and a strong cup of coffee in front of me. I am beyond full at this point, bursting at the seams actually, but I can’t bear to say no to my boyfriend’s mom, who is as sweet and generous as the helping of cake on my plate.
Plus, everyone knows the dessert stomach is separate from the regular one. There is always room for cake.
She offers seconds every 15 minutes or so, as every Slovak host is taught to at a young age, and though I politely refuse, I know I’ll be taking a huge slab of birthday cake home later.
Deeply settled in a food coma at this family birthday celebration, I collapse onto the couch between my boyfriend’s grandparents, who kindly pretend to understand my broken Slovak.
This past weekend was chock-full with family celebrations. We celebrated my boyfriend’s brother’s birthday both days. First on Sunday at his mom’s house in Bratislava, then on Monday (a state holiday) at his dad’s house in Dunajská Lužná, a village just outside the capital.
Monday manifested itself in a grill party, with plates of scrumptious barbecued meat, veggies, smoked cheese and several variations of the same cake topped with fruit that most Slovaks learn to make as soon as they are old enough to hold a wooden spoon.
I have been a welcomed extension of my boyfriend’s family for close to three years now, so I’m accustomed to large family celebrations that include cousins and second cousins, all of whom show their love through food. These types of celebrations have only just made a resurgence following the second pandemic wave, and I had forgotten just how much I had missed them.
On this particular occasion, we also celebrated my boyfriend’s grandfather’s birthday, along with two name days among the family. Each day in the Slovak calendar is assigned to common Slovak names, so Slovaks, in a way, get to celebrate a bonus birthday.
My name day is July 26, which I forget every year until my colleagues give me a chocolate bar or a Slovak friend sends a congratulatory text. It’s a lovely annual surprise to be congratulated simply for having a name. And foreigners in Slovakia whose names do not have a matching day are usually given one by their generous Slovak friends.
Most Slovaks are the first to admit that when meeting someone for the first time, they tend to be a little cold, standoffish even. But while I have sometimes been overwhelmed by the formalities of Slovak greetings (the words and verb forms you use in Slovak depend on the age, rank and familiarity of a person) this weekend of family celebrations has reminded me that the Slovak people are anything but cold.
I have had too many helpings of roasted duck, too many celebrations with my adopted Slovak family, and too many kisses on my cheeks paired with easily earned congratulations to describe Slovaks as anything other than warm and inviting.
Yes, Slovak hospitality can be deadly for the stomach, but it is also nourishment for one’s soul and a reminder that some old normals still have a place in the post-pandemic world.