Beating sun, characteristic of a Bratislava summer, flits across a moving sea of umbrellas, which are drawing the attention of many curious passersby in the center of Old Town. Some umbrellas are fluorescent, others checkered. One umbrella even has cat ears. The diversity in color scheme and patterns alone, coupled with an enthusiastic drumline, is a clue as to what this unusual march around town represents.
‘‘The umbrella symbolizes shelter, or some type of protection, which is very relevant for refugees who are seeking protection, both physically and symbolically,” Laco Oravec, leader of the June 16 march, told me.
Umbrella marches have been held in many cities in Europe and beyond since 2010 in a show of solidarity for World Refugee Day, which falls on June 20. They serve as a peaceful and visually beautiful counter-narrative to the tale we hear too often throughout Europe and beyond: Migrants and refugees are dangerous and we do not welcome them here.
Most of the refugees are coming from from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
“We want to show that regular inhabitants of Bratislava and Slovakia as a whole are not just those who have Slovak nationality,” said Nina Galanska, director of the Milan Šimečka Foundation.
The Milan Šimečka Foundation, in partnership with several other NGOs and charities, has been organizing annual umbrella marches in Bratislava since 2011. Every year, the program of accompanying events commemorating World Refugee Day has increased significantly.
This year, Stará Tržnica, the old market hall in the town center, was plastered with vibrant colors and filled with the delicious scent of ethnic food. I was able to show my support for refugees by decorating my own umbrella, free of charge, at the Umbrella Workshop, and chow down on some Yemen cake and Afghan cookies made by refugees in Slovakia.
After filling up on international food, I talked to Oravec, who has led the umbrella march, which he started in Bratislava, every year. This year’s slogan was “A whole world under one roof."
When Oravec introduced the Slovak capital to the creative show of solidarity it was before the 2015 migration crisis, when more than a million refugees crossed into Europe so the feedback was mostly positive. But after the crisis hit Europe, the foundation received a lot of hateful backlash on Facebook when promoting the marches, even though most refugees sought shelter in countries farther west than Slovakia. For security reasons, police had to escort the umbrella march in 2015.
Although there was not a police presence at the march this year, the group of participants was smaller than one might expect due to the negative perception of refugees and migrants in Slovakia. My badly decorated umbrella was quite easy to spot in the small crowd.
‘‘It’s not like thousands of people are coming to celebrate the event. It’s still a small group of activists and migrants, so we are still at the beginning of change in Slovakia,’’ Oravec said.
Oravec no longer fears physical violence or hatred toward migrants on the streets, but he has noticed that due to the dissemination of fake and hateful news on the Internet, the negative perception of migrants and refugees among Slovaks has gotten even worse. As a member of the media, I couldn’t agree more, and as an inhabitant of Slovakia, a country that's still struggling to welcome diversity, it has never been more important to participate in events like this.
‘‘With all of this negative coverage, prejudice and the anti-migration movement, it is very important that someone is saying the opposite, that there are still some NGOs that are not afraid to stand up and say that we love refugees and welcome them here,’’ he said.
So, like Oravec, I will continue to parade my umbrella around town because we are all people on the move, many of us with extra room under our umbrellas.